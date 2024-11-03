Police investigating attempted abduction at Homestead parking lot

MIAMI — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they said was part of a possible attempted abduction in Homestead on Halloween.

Homestead Police said in a press release that the incident happened in the parking lot near the Marshall's at the Town Square Plaza at 1099 N. Homestead Blvd.

The victim told police a man approached her while she was putting away bags in her car and asked her if she could help him with his wife, who he claimed was "in the truck" parked near the Publix side of the parking lot.

As they walked together, the victim grew suspicious of the man and decided to stop assisting him. However, when she turned to leave, the man "attempted to grab her arm, but she was able to break free, run back to her vehicle, and leave the area," police said.

Jennifer Arroyo, the victim's mother, told CBS News Miami that she was "terrified" and "angry" about what had happened.

"I wanted to make sure they catch him," she said. "This could've happened to anyone's daughter but this happened to mine. But, she was able to get away."

The man is described to be in his mid-to-late 60s, standing around 5'4" with a thin build and straight, white, medium-length hair and a white fuzz beard. Homestead Police also said he was seen wearing a blue long-sleeved button-up shirt and black pants, and that he was possibly driving a white truck.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call Homestead Police at (305) 247-1535 or call their anonymous tipline at (305) 224-5559.