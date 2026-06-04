Homestead police search for teenager reported missing after making "concerning statements" to mother

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old Miami-Dade boy who was reported missing after he made "concerning statements" to his mother.

Rashaud Jay Dixon was reported missing in Homestead on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Homestead Police Department

According to the Homestead Police Department, Rashaud Jay Dixon, 16, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2600 block of Southeast 12th Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

Police said that Dixon contacted his mother around 9 p.m. and "made some concerning statements" to her, which then prompted an endangered missing juvenile alert.

Police said that Dixon doesn't have a medical condition.

Dixon was described as a black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes with no visible tattoos or scars.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants and black sandals.

The Homestead Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Dixon or has information about his whereabouts to call police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).