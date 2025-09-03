Homestead police officer arrested in Florida City hit-and-run, authorities say

A Homestead police officer was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing a crash in Florida City, leaving the scene and refusing DUI testing, according to an arrest report.

Henry Quintero, 43, was taken into custody shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at East Palm Drive and Southwest 172nd Avenue, the report states.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with no serious injury, reckless driving and refusal to submit to DUI testing.

Crash and pursuit detailed in report

Police said Quintero was driving a 2021 black Honda CR-V westbound on East Palm Drive when he ran a red light at U.S. 1 and struck a 2022 Ford Bronco, causing it to overturn into a 2022 Ford Mustang.

The arrest report said Quintero briefly stopped before fleeing the intersection, driving into oncoming traffic, then turning east on East Palm Drive and stopping near the Bonita Points Apartments entrance.

Witnesses followed the vehicle and identified Quintero as the driver, according to the report. Traffic camera footage also captured the incident.

Signs of impairment noted

Officers said Quintero showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, watery eyes and the smell of alcohol. He refused field sobriety exercises and a breath-alcohol test, according to the report.

Two people sustained injuries in the crash.

Quintero was later transported to Jackson West for evaluation but refused treatment and denied blood testing, according to the report.