Body cam video shows Homestead police officer credited with saving child with autism from drowning

CBS News Miami has exclusively obtained body camera video showing a Homestead police officer credited with saving a 12-year-old boy with autism from drowning in a pond behind his home.

On Aug. 2, Officer Carston Addison responded to a call regarding a juvenile in the middle of a lake. Upon arrival, Addison quickly recognized the child was in distress, removed his gear, and jumped into the water to bring the boy safely to shore.

In the body camera footage, the child can be heard screaming, "I don't want to go to jail," while an officer reassures him that he is being taken to see a doctor.

Homestead Police Chief Mario Knapp awarded Addison a special life-saving award for his quick and responsible actions. This marks only the second life-saving award Knapp has presented since becoming chief in 2025.

"First of all, it is a split-second decision that he made," Knapp said. "It is never easy to rescue anyone who is drowning because you know they get desperate and grab on to anything. He answered the call and went into the water and saved him."

Addison, who has served as an officer for less than a year, declined to speak on camera.

The child's former foster mother, DeVita Price, praised the officer's immediate response.

"Officer Addison came on the scene right away and took advantage of what was going on and helped a child in distress," Price said. "He did not hesitate to take off his gear and jump in the lake and go right after the child and bring him to shore."

Price, who works in healthcare, noted that first responders often do not receive enough credit for their work.

"That was amazing to me. We were very scared. This was a very scary situation for us," she said. "It really warms my heart to know that children in Homestead are safer."