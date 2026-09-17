Homestead landscaper and aspiring boxer seriously injured after being hit by car while jogging

A 33-year-old landscaper and aspiring boxer was seriously injured Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while running in Homestead, according to family members and local police.

Ron Nickolas Pozos was jogging near Harris Field, close to Campbell Drive and U.S. 1, when the crash occurred.

Pozos, a married father of a 4-year-old boy, was airlifted to the hospital with broken ribs, severe head injuries requiring stitches, and body scratches. Police said Thursday that he is in stable condition and is expected to be moved from the intensive care unit to a private room.

Pozos' mother, Nelda Pozos, said her son was actively preparing for an upcoming fight.

"He was running because he was training to have a fight as a boxer," Nelda Pozos said. "That's his dream, to be a boxer and everything. Now he is not going to be able to box, and he had wanted to help his family".

His wife, Cedelia Rodriguez, shared a video showing her husband lying on the ground following the collision before being placed on a gurney.

"My husband means the world to me," Rodriguez said. "He is the one who provides for my family".

In a post on Homestead Social, family members initially stated the crash was a hit-and-run.

However, Homestead police released a statement Thursday afternoon clarifying that the driver remained at the scene and was not at fault. Family members acknowledged they had not spoken with police before making the post.

Police said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.