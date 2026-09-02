Surveillance video shows DoorDash driver who was charged with stealing from 2 Homestead restaurants' tip jars

A 44-year-old Homestead man has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing cash from tip jars at two businesses in the city.

An arrest affidavit identified the suspect as Richard Morfa, a DoorDash driver the company says is no longer working for them.

The arrest report says he stole $150 from the tip jar at Somi's Bakery at 605 West Mowry Drive on August 18th. The business shared surveillance video of him inside the store.

Store employee Claudia Rodriguez says she was upset that money was taken from her tip jar.

She told CBS News Miami: "He asked for a colada. I went back to the kitchen, and I noticed that he kept looking at the tip jar. He started to grab some money. I feel bad that this happened. This is the 2nd time that I have seen him. I am happy that he was arrested. He is not going to come here anymore."

The arrest report said that on August 20th, Morfa entered a Dairy Queen restaurant at 3330 N.E. 8th St. to pick up a delivery and removed $100 from a tip jar. Two days later, the report said he was arrested after he was seen going into Homestead Hospital to deliver an order and an off-duty officer recognized him from a social media post. The restaurant shared video with CBS News Miami of the suspect at the Dairy Queen.

The arrest report said that Morfa admitted to both thefts and said he had a drug problem.

CBS News Miami stopped at his house in Homestead, and he said he did not want to say anything.

Employees at the Top Taste Jamaican Restaurant at 955 N.W. 3rd Avenue in Florida City say Morfa was also captured on camera visiting their business on August 18th and stealing an undetermined amount of cash from their tip jar. The owner, Derek Anderson, told CBS News Miami that he has not filed a police report, but he said he was concerned.

Anderson said: "It is bad. He is an adult. He is 44 years old, and he is not setting a good example for the young kids today. This is not good. People work hard, and people show their appreciation by giving us tips."

Employee Richard Cousins said: "This does not look good for the community."

A spokesperson for DoorDash released a statement to CBS News Miami, saying: "This is unacceptable and there is no place for this behavior on our platform. We've removed this individual's access to our platform, and we are compensating the merchant for their loss. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."