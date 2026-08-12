Teen charged with attempted murder in Homestead farm shooting over a year later, deputies say

A 17-year-old boy is behind bars, charged with multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a popular Homestead farm.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened last year at The Berry Farm, and the teen is only now being arrested.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident started as a brawl in the parking lot of the farm after a night of line dancing.

According to deputies, gang unit detectives recently discovered video of the fight and the moment 17-year-old Jencarlos Gamez allegedly pulled out a gun and fired.

The Berry Farm is a popular Homestead spot known for its Saturday night salsa and line dancing.

But in July of last year, the night almost turned deadly.

In the arrest affidavit, deputies say one of the three victims told detectives that after the incident, he was leaving The Berry Farm when he observed a group of 15 to 20 people rushing to attack his cousin.

The victim told detectives he saw an unknown man, later identified as Gamez, pull a handgun from a bag. He said he immediately tried to "rush" the man, causing Gamez to drop the gun.

According to the affidavit, Gamez immediately picked up the firearm and fired a shot toward the group.

Almost a year later, MDSO's gang unit was investigating a separate case when detectives came across new evidence.

The arrest affidavit says a detective obtained cellphone footage of the incident through a confidential informant.

In bond court, prosecutors said the detective positively identified the shooter in the video as Jencarlos Gamez.

"You're charged, sir, with attempted second-degree murder. Count 2, it's aggravated assault with a firearm. And count 3 is unlawful discharge of a firearm," the judge said.

Gamez is also accused of robbery in a different case.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no other people involved in the incident that night are facing charges at this time.