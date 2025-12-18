Comcast removes problem cable after homeowner turns to CBS News Miami

Raida Cruz Peraza says a wire tied to a tree outside her Westchester home is an eyesore and a hazard.

"It's not a pretty sight," she said.

According to her, the issue started earlier this year when Comcast technicians dug up the line but didn't put it back in the ground.

"Comcast came, and they'd fix that, and they said they would be back to run the cables underground. They never came," she said.

Temporary fix becomes long delay

Cruz Peraza says Comcast returned when the wire fell in front of her driveway in April, but she says technicians simply tied the cable back onto the tree.

"If we had a hurricane this year, that cable would have come down again because it gets trapped in the trees," she said.

She says calling Comcast hasn't gotten her anywhere.

"They said, 'Well, you're not a Comcast customer,'" she said.

CBS Miami prompts quick action

After that didn't work, her family contacted CBS News Miami. About an hour after CBS reached out to Comcast, a spokesperson called back.

A few hours later, technicians arrived, inspected the line, and cut down the wire.

Comcast later sent CBS News Miami a statement saying:

"We appreciate CBS Miami for alerting us to this situation. We're actively looking into the matter and take issues like this seriously," a Comcast spokesperson said.

Ten months resolved in hours

Cruz Peraza was relieved that months of frustration were resolved in a single afternoon.

"This was going to be on and on and on, maybe for another year. But I thank the news for coming and taking care of this," she said.

Company apologizes, plans permanent fix

Comcast apologized to Cruz Peraza for what she went through. The company says the wire was supposed to be above ground temporarily and will look into why it remained there so long.