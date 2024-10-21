Homebuyer programs help single mother close on first house

MIAMI - The City of Miami is offering a first-time homebuyer program, which is a zero-interest loan for those who meet the income requirements.

Adline Dorima is among those utilizing several assistance programs, including in Miami-Dade County.

He is a housekeeper, but never had her own house until today.

"Every time the kids always ask me. Mommy I want to live in a house," Dorima said.

The single mom with three kids was living in an apartment for 18 years. She said she couldn't afford a house until she utilized homebuyer assistance programs.

it took a year for her to get everything finalized. And she had to take out five different loans to get a mortgage with four different entities.

"I cannot qualify without the program," Dorima said.

Since she lives in City Commission Chair Christine King's district, she was able to use a program King enacted that can provide up to $200,000 in funding toward buying your first home as long as it's in her district.

"We are eliminating these boundaries for these homeowners," King said.

The Little Haiti Housing Association helped Dorima sift through all the paperwork.

"We have to go through all the backlogs when you're dealing with city and county authorities, but she made it," said Marilyne Codio-Laurore of the Little Haiti Housing Association.

Chairwoman King said her program should have enough funding to place people in four new homes. A city spokesperson said the city's down payment assistance program has helped nearly 1,000 people since 2000.

Dorima said aside from all the space what she really likes about her home is that her monthly mortgage payment will be less than what she paid in rent.

The city's first-time homebuyer program has information.

You can learn more about King's program.

And there is information on Miami-Dade County's program.