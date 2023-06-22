Hollywood renovates old National Guard Armory building into community center

What's old is new: Hollywood is renovating the old Armory building on Dixie Highway and Johnson Street.Hollywood renovates old Armory building into community center following National Guard's departure

HOLLYWOOD — When Lynn Cantrell walked into the old Armory in Hollywood, she said, "59 years — that's the last time I was in here."

"I smell it, it brings back memories just like that!" She continued.

In 1964, Cantrell was known as "Lynny Baby: The girl with the dancing feet."

"Walking in here brought back some fun memories," she said. "It just starts flowing after that."

She and her friends loved to head over to the Hollywood Armory for the Sock Hop on those weekends when the Florida National Guard wasn't using it.

"We had dances here. In fact, they set up the band at this end and we would come in through the main entrance. It was crowded with kids," she recalled.

This is where the Florida National Guard's First Battalion 124th Infantry was based. Soldiers were sent around the globe from here. The Guard left in 2018 — handing the building over to the City of Hollywood. It was mostly used for storage for the last 5 years. Now, it's getting new life.

"One of the most special pieces is this beautiful façade. It's iconic in the community, the building's been here for 70 years. It's time to give it the love it deserves and bring it back to life," said Merrill Romanik.

Romanik is one of the architects who's doing the makeover, turning this run down historic building into an indoor sports center, part of the parks department.

"We're going to have batting cage that will tuck up into the ceiling and come down, two of them. We'll have new basketball courts, we'll have bleachers along the side here," she said.

"We're paying homage to the history of the building while bringing it to life as a new center for people to use," said Karyn Sashi with the City of Hollywood.

She said unique features, like these huge fans on the back wall will remain and be updated.

"One of the old historic features we're going to be keeping is this old vault door which goes into the ammunition vault," Sashi pointed out.

The plan is to also spruce up the soccer fields at neighboring Dowdy Field — as well as add community rooms.

Cantrell hopes kids will have as much fun here now — as she did nearly 60 years ago.

"I'm really happy," she said. "Kids need a place to go. When I think of what an anchor it was for us kids, that's what kids need now."

Construction should begin next month. Then the whole thing should be completed by sometime late next summer.