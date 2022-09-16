Hollywood police officer accused of shooting naked, handcuffed man criminally charged

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Hollywood police officer who reportedly shot a naked, handcuffed man has been criminally charged.

Henry Andrews, 49, is facing one count of culpable negligence, inflicting actual personal injury, a first-degree misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail.

The shooting took place on July 3, 2021, after police said Michael Ortiz, 42, had called 911 saying he had taken drugs and was suffering from chest pains.

Paramedics arrived first. Ortiz, naked and agitated, emerged from a sixth-floor apartment and threatened to jump from a balcony, said police.

A witness at the time told CBS4 that Ortiz struggled with the paramedics. She said the police arrived shortly after.

"I heard them scuffling and arguing and it looked like he had handcuffs on," she explained.

That's when another officer arrived on the scene.

"By the time he had come up, everything had escalated. Next thing I know I heard a shot," the witness said.

On the day of the shooting, police said Ortiz was making "delusional and suicidal statements." They said Ortiz used his legs to resist being put into restraints as they tried to move him into an elevator to a waiting rescue vehicle.

Hollywood police said Andrews meant to grab his Taser, but instead grabbed his gun and fired the life-altering shot.

The shooting left Ortiz paralyzed and in need of around-the-clock care.