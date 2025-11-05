Watch CBS News
Hollywood police lieutenant arrested in battery case involving alleged victim over 65, officials say

Authorities say a 50‑year‑old Hollywood police lieutenant has been arrested on domestic battery charges involving someone over the age of 65.

Osvaldo Perez, a 25‑year veteran of the Hollywood Police Department, surrendered at the Broward Main Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

Osvaldo Perez, 50  

Department issues statement 

In a statement, Hollywood police said, "The Hollywood Police Department takes domestic violence very seriously and Lieutenant Perez has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Officials added that the department is fully cooperating with the Miramar Police Department, which is leading the investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.

 No further details were released.  

CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available.

