Hollywood parents arrested in North Carolina in connection with disappearance of infant, police say

The parents of a missing infant have been arrested in North Carolina by Hollywood police, accused of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Samantha Feliz, 20, and Alejandro Leon Jr., 21, were arrested in Rockingham, NC shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Police say the investigation began last year when a family member contacted them to report that they had not seen their niece for some time. That family member also told Hollywood police officers that the infant's mother had made unsettling statements, the department said.

The disappearance of the year was investigated by detectives over a year, with arrest warrants issued for both parents. It is unknown if the body of the infant was found or how the infant died.

CBS News Miami

Feliz and Leon face five charges each: aggravated manslaughter of a child, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to report a death to the medical examiner's office, false information concerning a missing child and false reports to law enforcement during an investigation.

Hollywood police are still asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567, or through Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.