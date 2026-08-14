Hollywood parents charged in death of 7-week-old daughter, police say

The parents of a 7-week-old girl who died of blunt force trauma last year have been arrested in connection to her death, Hollywood police announced Friday.

According to information provided by the Hollywood Police Department, Gracie Jai Tellez and Robert Lee Ingram were arrested in Jacksonville with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Aug. 7.

Tellez and Ingram were both charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, and neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement.

What happened that led to the death of the 7-week-old girl in Hollywood?

Gracie Jai Tellez and Robert Lee Ingram were arrested in Jacksonville on Aug. 7. Broward Sheriff's Office

According to Hollywood police, officers were called to 2224 Farragut Street to assist with a medical call involving an unresponsive infant on Oct. 14, 2025.

Officers arrived at the scene and administered CPR to the girl until Hollywood Fire Rescue could bring her to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

She was immediately placed on life support but later died of "blunt force injuries," Hollywood police said.

Based on the information learned during the investigation, police said they issued arrest warrants for Tellez and Ingram.