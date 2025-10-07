Hollywood marks two years since Oct. 7 attack with Israeli flag ceremony, motorcade tribute

South Florida is home to the third-largest Jewish population in the United States, with many residents maintaining deep connections to Israel. The city of Hollywood marked the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by raising the Israeli flag at City Hall.

The heartbreak of that day continues to weigh heavily on many who call South Florida home.

Two years later, a motorcade led by the Rolling Thunder Jewish Motorcycle Club rode through the city to honor the 1,200 people killed and 250 kidnapped in the attacks.

Loving Moms, a local organization founded in the aftermath of the tragedy, continues to promote awareness and empathy.

"When we see children that could've been our children who were murdered, captured or taken hostage, this is something we have to prevent," said Gina Norero Etgar, a member of Loving Moms. "We need to create empathy in human beings who cannot see the suffering of someone and do nothing."

Faith leaders join in solidarity and support

The mission to raise awareness about the attacks extends beyond religion.

Pastor Mark Hattabaugh of Pentecostals of Cooper City has made two mission trips to Israel since the Hamas assault.

"To see firsthand, it's still there. It's not changed. It's still a memorial, and anyone who wants to deny it — I'm glad they go and see it for themselves," Hattabaugh said.

Hope persists for hostages and healing

While the city of Hollywood says its goal is to ensure the tragedy is never forgotten, others expressed cautious hope about reports that remaining hostages could soon be released.

"What we can do is pray that this deal comes through and that the hostages come home, and we cannot lose faith," Etgar said.

"The light is starting to shine again that maybe we can get our hostages back. I call them my hostages because they're our people," Hattabaugh added.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy also declared Oct. 7 a Day of Remembrance through an official proclamation.