Hollywood man finds housing through community court program after years on the street

Broward man finds housing through community court program after years on the street

After years of living on the streets of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, a South Florida man now proudly shows off his own apartment, thanks to a court program designed to connect people with services instead of punishing them.

Until March, Michael Neal was living outside, often near Young Circle in Hollywood.

"There was a time when the streets were pretty much, pretty much beat me up, pretty good," he said.

While in Hollywood, Neal received two citations. Those tickets turned out to be the beginning of a new path.

"Every day I wake up and look at my situation, say, 'Thank God, thank God, people were there to lend a helping hand,'" Neal said.

The citations led him to community court, a program that offers people with low-level offenses access to services that can change their lives.

"Whether that's substance abuse recovery, whether that's housing or whether it's connecting to their entitlements, SNAP benefits or Social Security Disability. Community court is here to help that person," said Ryon Coote, with the City of Hollywood.

From courtroom to home

Through community court, Neal was connected with VA housing assistance. Donations even helped furnish his new apartment.

"To be able to just wake up and grab a meal and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds or a minute, being able to wash my hands over a sink, being able to take a shower every night," Neal said.

Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon presides over community court, which has helped 572 people since it began a year and a half ago. This year alone, 214 people have been connected with services, including Neal.

"Community court would allow us to not only help that individual, but alleviate the court dockets by helping that person to end their cycle once they are off the street," Judge Cawthon said.

A place to call home

Now, Neal says he feels like a new man in his new home.

"I feel like the king of my castle put it that way. It's just every day is a blessing," he said.

Broward is the only county in Florida with a community court, operating three locations in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Hollywood.