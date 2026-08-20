Video shows Hollywood lifeguard rescuing family from water in Aruba after crash

Hollywood lifeguard Marcelo Lorenzo was vacationing with family and was on floats in Aruba on Aug. 11th.

The float carrying his father, cousin, and aunt then hit a catamaran.

Roughly two seconds after the crash, Lorenzo jumped into the water to help his family.

"It wasn't even thinking," he said. "It was flow state. I saw it, and I just jumped into action."

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He said his father was trapped under the catamaran.

"Swimming over there, I was like 'This is scary,' and I don't know if I was thinking of the worst," he said. "I didn't know if they were dead or possibly very hurt."

Lorenzo said that since there were no other first responders around, he pulled his father towards a ladder to get him to safety.

He said he also made a sling out of a life vest for his aunt's injured arm, and he kept his unconscious cousin afloat.

"I don't wanna say I'm a hero. I was just doing the right thing, taking care of my family," Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo said he learned all these skills in his training.

"I'm grateful that the beach taught me so many different maneuvers, and I didn't want to extend her injuries more," Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo's mother said she wasn't there, but when she heard about what her son did, she said he didn't react; he just acted.

"He went from one minute from having the time of his life to seeing his family like this," said Claudia Chavez. "That's just a testament for the amazing love that he has for them."

Lorenzo says his family is still recovering in Aruba but should be OK.

Beach safety says the city of Hollywood plans on honoring Lorenzo at the next city commission meeting on Aug. 26.