King tide season is here: Here's what South Florida ocean rescue officials say you should know for your safety

As king tide season begins, local ocean rescue officials are urging beachgoers to use caution around sandbars and rising water levels.

Ocean Rescue Chief Joyce Fuhrman said conditions can shift fast.

"When it's low tide, people like to walk out to a sandbar and hang out, and suddenly the tides start coming up," Fuhrman said. "They try to come in, and they can't stand up. High tide creates holes in the bottom."

"He should just wave at the lifeguard, get on his back, and float and relax," Fuhrman said. "Don't fight the current."

Hollywood Fire Rescue says 160 people have been pulled from the water since this time last year — a number that's held steady for the past few years.

"If you're not a good swimmer, if you're not comfortable in the water, there's no need to go to a sandbar," Fuhrman said. "Just stay close. Waist-deep water is the safest way to go."

Beachgoers are urged to check in with the nearest lifeguard stand before heading out. Lifeguard stations use colored flags to indicate wave conditions, while QR codes on the huts provide information on tide levels.