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Fire kills 12 dogs at Hollywood home, with firefighters performing CPR to save the 1 survivor, owner says

By
Ted Scouten
Ted Scouten
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Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.
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A South Florida homeowner is mourning the loss of 12 dogs after a fire tore through her home in Hollywood. Only one of her 13 dogs, a puppy named "Baby Judge," survived the blaze.

Andrea Santos, who was at work when the fire started in the 1900 block of Rodman Street, said she first realized something was wrong after checking her Ring camera.

"I looked on my Ring camera. I'm like, 'Oh my god, where's that coming from?' Then it just clicked, and I just ran out of work," she said.

She arrived home to find smoke pouring from the house and first responders performing CPR on Baby Judge, successfully saving the puppy's life.

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12 out of 13 dogs at a Hollywood home died in a house fire, with Baby Judge surviving thanks to CPR from firefighters.  CBS News Miami

"They were family, they were my children. It is very devastating because they were very young; we had a routine, we had fun and smiles, and it's just very heartbreaking right now," Santos said.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help with expenses related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

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