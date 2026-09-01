Police investigation leads to Hollywood Hills High School lockdown, authorities say

A police investigation taking place in Hollywood Tuesday morning led to a school lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," according to investigators.

According to Hollywood police, the investigation was taking place in the area of North 56th Avenue and Stirling Road.

Hollywood Hills High School was locked down on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

"Schools in the immediate area have been placed on lockdown while officers conduct their investigation," police said in a Facebook post.

Video from overhead showed several police vehicles outside of Hollywood Hills High School, which CBS News Miami was able to confirm was among those that were locked down amid the investigation.

"We ask the public to avoid the area and allow officers to safely carry out their duties," police continued.

It's unknown what led to the investigation, and police said that more information would be provided as it becomes available.