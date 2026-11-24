The Florida National Guard and city personnel are moving in to assist flood victims across Hollywood, removing waterlogged belongings from homes in devastated areas, including the L'Etoile neighborhood.

For resident Saverine Ahmed, whose home had about 8 inches of floodwater, the damage extended beyond furniture and flooring to irreplaceable mementos accumulated over decades with her late husband.

"Thailand, Mexico, Aruba, every place we've been — I love to buy souvenirs and lots of them I bought with my husband who's been dead for 30 years," Ahmed said with tears rolling down her face.

Unable to reach her home for several days, Ahmed found her keepsakes ruined. "I saved them for my children so they can cherish them. Now everything is gone," she said, adding that despite the heartbreak, she is grateful for the help. "The National Guard coming in to help is amazing."

The City of Hollywood is providing dehumidifiers and cleaning products to displaced residents and is asking the public for donations to support cleanup efforts.

"We're looking for cleaning supplies, cleaning chemicals, masks, any sort of trash bags, contractor bags, protective eyewear, but really the cleaning supplies, the mops, the buckets, and the brooms to be brought to the Driftwood Community Center in West Hollywood," said Hollywood Spokeswoman Joann Hussey.

Meanwhile, in East Hollywood, residents in the low-lying South Lake area face ongoing concerns over high king tides paired with forecasted heavy rain. A newly built seawall helps hold back seawater, but residents note it can also trap rainwater in the streets.

"The concern was that the City of Hollywood didn't come and open the floodgates to let the water out of the street," said resident Doris Edelman, who noted her household could not leave the house all day Tuesday.

City officials clarified that floodgates were opened once king tides receded.

"That is the most pressing and important thing is we have to have the gates down to hold back the ocean because that's infinite," Hussey explained. "And then if the stormwaters start to accumulate, the gates will be raised at the appropriate time to allow the stormwater to escape."