Hollywood man intentionally set home on fire, refused to leave leading to "extended standoff," officials say

An intense standoff took place in Hollywood early Wednesday morning after officials said a man intentionally set a portion of a home on fire and then refused to leave.

According to information from Hollywood Fire Rescue, units responded to the 5200 block of Wiley Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate reports of a fire.

Officials in Hollywood say a man intentionally set a home on fire and refused to leave, leading to "an extended standoff."

When units arrived at the scene, they said a portion of the home had been intentionally set on fire by a man in his 40s who suffers from severe mental illness.

That man then refused to leave the home, which led to "an extended standoff with law enforcement," Hollywood Fire Rescue said.

Fire crews were forced to battle the blaze from outside the home while the man was taken into custody without incident.

The home received extensive damage, and had previously been condemned.

The man was taken to a hospital, and the investigation is continuing.

No other details were released.