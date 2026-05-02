Hollywood fire crews extinguish 2-alarm business structure fire, no injuries reported

Authorities are investigating a business building fire in Hollywood.

The fire happened at approximately 8:47 p.m. at the 2100 block of Collins Court.

Hollywood Fire says that when crews arrived after receiving a call about a commercial structure fire, they found an active working fire. They then upgraded the incident to a second-alarm fire, escalating immediately from a first-alarm.

The fire has since been extinguished, according to fire authorities, and crews remained on scene conducting overhaul and ensuring the area is safe.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.