Hollywood commission takes first vote on 5-year beach overlay plan years in the making since before COVID

The Hollywood City Commission approved a comprehensive redevelopment plan early Wednesday evening, laying the foundation for sweeping changes to the city's beach area over the coming years.

Commissioners met late into Wednesday night to debate the initiative and consider a first vote on a five-year overlay district plan that could significantly increase building heights in certain sections of the beach.

The proposal has drawn pushback from residents who fear overdevelopment will alter the beach's character.

"I think cramming this through is just insane!" one woman said during public comments.

"We should not be looking at 40 stories," another resident said.

Multiple spectators expressed concern that Hollywood Beach could come to resemble Sunny Isles to the south, where nine condominium towers rise over 600 feet and plans exist for a tower exceeding 800 feet.

"Everywhere you look there are condo canyons," one resident said.

City planners defended the proposal, maintaining that future construction will enhance the beach and that public input has been incorporated throughout the process. The city has studied beach redevelopment since before the COVID-19 pandemic to attract tourists and businesses.

"Half of this document is about not becoming Sunny Isles," said Cameron Palmer, the city's chief planner.

Palmer said officials do not anticipate mega-buildings being constructed near the two-and-a-half-mile Broadwalk — a popular stretch for cyclists, joggers, and sunbathers — or along the Intracoastal Waterway. He emphasized that the plan focuses on consistent design up and down the beach.

"What this will do is set a precedent for Hollywood," Palmer said. "We heard we need more public spaces, parking, and flood resistance."

Details regarding the redevelopment proposal are available on the city's website.