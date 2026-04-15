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City of Hollywood commission approves 4-story apartment building construction despite residents' complaints

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Ted Scouten
Ted Scouten
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Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.
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Ted Scouten

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Neighbors in Hollywood's North Lake neighborhood lost their fight to prevent a new apartment building from being constructed, after the City Commission approved the four-story, 22-unit building at North 16th Avenue and Shenandoah Street.

Residents argue the project is too large, doesn't fit the neighborhood, and will worsen flooding in the area.

"There are no 2-story buildings on Shenandoah, let alone 4-story," resident Terri Kish asked. "How can that be harmonious?"

The project had initially been rejected by the Planning and Development board in February. However, four commissioners requested a review of the decision, and the measure ultimately passed the commission unanimously.

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