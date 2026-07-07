North Carolina man accused of shooting and killing another tourist inside of a Broward Airbnb, police say

A Fourth of July trip to South Florida ended in tragedy after a 21-year-old North Carolina man was shot and killed inside a Hollywood Airbnb, according to police.

Investigators say Jaydon Williams, 21, was shot multiple times early Saturday morning at a vacation rental in the 1900 block of Funston Street. Hollywood police have arrested 21-year-old Devian Blount, also of North Carolina, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to the home around 1 a.m. Saturday, following reports of a shooting. They arrived to find Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

According to the arrest report, Williams was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting. She told investigators she heard someone accuse Williams of stealing, followed by a verbal argument and several gunshots.

The incident has left neighbors shaken in the typically quiet Hollywood community. While some residents noted they were aware that the home operated as a short-term rental, others expressed concerns about the property's transient nature.

"That's a bad idea to me to have an Airbnb in this neighborhood where so many people and kids live," said neighbor Dorell Green. "Different types of people come and go. You don't know who is coming or leaving."

Ivette Santana, another resident, said her primary concern is the violence. "I don't care about the Airbnb," Santana said. "My problem is the shooting over there."

Blount is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

CBS News Miami has contacted Airbnb to determine if the property remains in operation. We are also working to contact the property's owners.