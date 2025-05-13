Watch CBS News
Sports

Hoerner, Turner deliver run-scoring hits in 9th inning to rally Cubs past Marlins

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Nico Hoerner had an RBI single and Justin Turner followed with a two-run double, all in the ninth inning, as the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Stowers hit a solo homer in the second and Connor Norby went deep in the seventh for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja knocked in a run with a ground out and Jesus Sanchez added an RBI single for Miami, which carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Chicago's comeback started when Hoerner hit a line drive to center that cut the deficit to one run. Two pitches later, pinch-hitter Turner doubled into the left field corner, scoring Vidal Bruján and Hoerner.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly each had two hits for Chicago. Crow-Armstrong hit his 11th homer in the third inning.

Chris Flexen (1-0) allowed one hit over the final two innings and earned his first victory.

Miami's Jesus Tinoco (2-1) blew the save opportunity, allowing two hits, three runs — two earned — and a walk while recording just one out in the ninth.

Key moment

Turner's line-drive two-RBI double into left field for the walk-off win.

Key stat

The Cubs struggled with runners in scoring position before taking advantage in the ninth inning. Chicago was 0 for 4 in the first eight innings, but 2 for 2 with runners on second or third in the ninth.

Up next

The Marlins will send LHP Ryan Weather (0-0) against Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (2-2, 4.53) in the series final on Wednesday night.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.