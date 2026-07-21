Miami surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein faces 3 new lawsuits over alleged failures in post-op care

Three women are suing prominent Miami plastic surgeon and reality star Dr. Lenny Hochstein, alleging he left them seriously injured after failing to provide proper post-op care.

The lawsuits were filed by law firm Morgan and Morgan. Each of the three patients makes separate claims.

One patient alleges Dr. Hochstein failed to provide proper care after she had abdominal surgery at his clinic, leaving her with serious infections and ongoing pain.

A second patient says she had a breast augmentation with Hochstein that left her breast deformed, requiring her to seek corrective surgery from another doctor.

A third patient says she underwent two breast augmentations with Dr. Hochstein, one in 2022 and another in 2023 to address issues with the first procedure. However, she said she was left deformed and in pain after not receiving proper care.

Attorney Jack Cook with Morgan and Morgan said that all three women are dealing with long lasting consequences fro the different procedures.

"These women are seeking monetary damages, that's what the system allows. A lot of them have a lot of medical bills, some of them have had lengthy hospital stays, a lot of them had to be removed off of work and all of them are kind of left with permanent issues. Just about every one of them needs future surgeries, to try to repair a lot of the damage," Cook said.

Morgan and Morgan also filed a separate malpractice lawsuit against Dr. Hochstein on behalf of another patient last year.

Dr. Hochstein is one of the most well-known plastic surgeons in South Florida. He appeared on "The Real Housewives of Miami" during his marriage to cast member Lisa Hochstein. The two went through a contentious divorce, which was settled in 2024.

Earlier this year, Dr. Hochstein filed charges against his ex-wife and her former boyfriend, accusing them of monitoring him without his consent. The former couple turned themselves in, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Dr. Hochstein's office told CBS News Miami it is not commenting at this time. The lawsuits are now pending.