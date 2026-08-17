Broward hit-and-run leaves scooter rider seriously injured, deputies say

Police in South Florida are investigating a hit-and-run in Broward that left a scooter rider with serious injuries on Sunday evening, according to officials.

The Lighthouse Point Police Department told CBS News Miami that officers responded to the 4900 block of North Federal Highway just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a hit-and-run crash that involved a vehicle and a scooter.

Police said that because of the severity of the injuries sustained in the crash, the investigation was turned over to Broward Sheriff's Office homicide investigators, who are now responsible for conducting the investigation.

No other information was released by Lighthouse Point police, and officials said additional details would be released by the Broward Sheriff's Office as appropriate.