Florida historic Black cemetery vandalized with "Trump", "DeSantis" spray-painted on graves, officials say

Police are investigating and searching for who are responsible after a historic, predominantly African American cemetery was vandalized on Florida's Gulf Coast.

There were 17 gravesites damaged, headstones knocked over and the names "Trump" referring to President Donald Trump and "DeSantis" referring to Gov. Ron DeSantis, spray-painted in red on tombs, according to a Facebook post by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe the vandalism at Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto, south of Tampa, occurred within the past few weeks.

The cemetery was established in 1904 for Black residents of Palmetto's Memphis neighborhood.

The Sheriff's office is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can help lead to an arrest and an additional up to $3,000 from CrimeStoppers of Manatee County.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the news source Reuters, Glenn Searls, 77, says he felt "extreme anger" over the incident because he says it's where several of his family members are buried.

"When you look and you see 'DeSantis' and 'Trump' spray-painted on a vault, it makes you wonder if it's politically motivated, and I tend to believe it is," Searls said.

The White House has issued a statement, condemning the incident, according to Reuters.

"Anyone who engages in this disgusting behavior must be condemned in the harshest terms possible," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edrena Love Freeman said Wednesday that she visited her father's grave and discovered the headstone had been moved.

"I just thought it was evil, it's just not right," said Love Freeman, standing beside the grave of her father, a World War II veteran who died in 1970.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.