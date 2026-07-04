Police search for suspect after man is shot while on a boat near hotel in Fort Lauderdale on 4th of July

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting near the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina hotel.

Fort Lauderdale police said that an adult man was shot while on a boat along SE 17th Street.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect is said to have fled in a dark colored vehicle, according to police.

The investigation is underway, and no one is currently in custody.

No additional information has been released.