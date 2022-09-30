High tide at South Pointe Park sweeps 6 people out to sea
MIAMI – Friday morning at approximately 10:45 a.m., a surge of water swept multiple people off a South Pointe Park sidewalk near the pier. Six people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The area has been closed until further notice. There is currently a high surf advisory in effect until 8 p.m. and the water is closed to the public.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.