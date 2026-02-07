Student arrested for battering two Miami-Dade high school employees reprimanded by judge in bond court

Mugshot of the high school student accused of battering two school employees Miami-Dade Corrections

A Homestead teen accused of battering two school employees has been reprimanded for disrespecting a judge while awaiting bond Saturday afternoon.

The judge ordered Charlise Sydnie Hurst, 19, to pay $2650 after she was arrested Friday morning at Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center, where Hurst is a student.

She was also ordered to stay away from one of the teachers, identified as Ninfa Sirker. It was after then that she was reprimanded by the judge, who told her: "You are already going to spend the night [behind bars] for your disrespect, I suggest you change your attitude."

The report also said that she pulled the hair of the two employees, taking them to the floor and holding them down for several minutes.

According to police, she also threatened one teacher, telling her she would return and kill her.

The entire class left the classroom in fear, before school administrators, security, and other teachers responded to the disruption, police said interfered with the orderly conduct of the campus.

Hurst was then taken into custody. Her arrest report stated that she is facing one count of battery on a specified official or employee and one count of disrupting or interfering with an educational institution.

The motive for this attack remains unclear.