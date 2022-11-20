Watch CBS News
High school senior makes donation to help new mothers

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – A senior at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School made a thoughtful donation to help new mothers at Broward Health Coral Springs.

For the past month-and-a-half, Natalia Guzman, who wants to go into medicine, organized a drive at her school.

She collected onsies, nursing pads, diapers, blankets and even letters of encouragement for healthcare workers and their patients.

This weekend, she made the special delivery with the help of her friend, teacher, and parents.

The staff at Broward Health Coral Springs maternity unit will now have a packing party and distribute all the items Natalia donated.

First published on November 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

