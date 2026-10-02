Hialeah woman behind bars after video shows her repeatedly beating dog, police say

A Hialeah woman faces three felony counts of animal cruelty after surveillance video captured her repeatedly beating a dog and suspending it upside down by its legs, according to police.

Miriam Yilian Delarosa appeared in bond court, where Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause, set bond at $2,500 per count — totaling $7,500 — and appointed a public defender. Glazer also ordered Delarosa to stay away from the animal.

According to police, the initial incident occurred on Sept. 16 at the Metro Parc apartments, located at 952 East 26th St… Surveillance footage showed Delarosa maneuvering two dogs in a stroller and attempting to nudge a third dog through a door with her foot. When the third dog slipped out of its collar and ran, police said Delarosa chased it, grabbed it roughly, and suspended it upside down by its neck and legs.

Police reported two additional incidents of "repeated and excessive physical abuse" at the building. In one instance, Delarosa allegedly struck the dog in the face eight times in an unprovoked attack while walking it. In another instance, after the dog went to the bathroom in an elevator, Delarosa reportedly hit the animal 10 times and held it by its legs.

Delarosa told police she had been fostering the dog for the past two months after learning it had been previously abused.

CBS News Miami attempted to contact someone at Delarosa's fifth-floor apartment, but the phone was hung up.

Neighbor Noelbis Delaroz, who owns a 14-year-old Chihuahua, expressed dismay over the allegations.

"I treat my dog like my own family. I could never hurt or mistreat her, not for anything in the world," Delaroz said. "For a person to mistreat an animal like that, it is horrible."

Delarosa is charged with third-degree felony animal cruelty with intent to injure. Each count carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Hialeah police declined an on-camera interview but released a statement affirming their commitment to investigating animal cruelty and holding offenders accountable when evidence supports charges.