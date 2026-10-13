Hialeah police seek other possible victims after Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of 63-year-old woman

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 63-year-old woman he met while driving for Uber remained in jail Tuesday night as Hialeah police urged other possible victims to come forward.

Joe Luis Suarez Pozo, 51, was arrested Monday on one count of sexual battery in connection with an alleged assault at a Hialeah park in February. The woman reported the incident in July, according to police.

During a court appearance Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause in the case. Court records show Suarez Pozo posted a $7,500 bond Tuesday, but he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center that night.

Hialeah police spokesperson Eddie Rodriguez said Suarez Pozo met the woman while driving her to Boca Raton on an Uber trip. They struck up a conversation and exchanged phone numbers.

A few days later, police said, Suarez Pozo sent her a message suggesting they meet for coffee and discuss business. She agreed but became suspicious when they passed the cafeteria and parked near a park, Rodriguez said.

"That's when he attacked her," Rodriguez said. "She tried to get away. Unfortunately, she couldn't."

According to the police report, the woman told investigators Suarez Pozo forced her to touch his genitals and then forced her to have sex without protection. She said he drove her home afterward.

Rodriguez said the woman was traumatized and sought professional help before reporting the alleged assault five months later.

"She did seek professional assistance, and fortunately that person convinced her to come forward," he said.

Asked by CBS News Miami why nearly three months passed between the woman's report and the arrest, Rodriguez said he would need to speak with detectives about the investigation, including what information they were seeking and their efforts to interview the suspect.

Police said the investigation remains open and urged anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Suarez Pozo to contact investigators, even if it did not result in an assault.

"Now I worry that there could be other victims out there," Rodriguez said.

Uber said it banned Suarez Pozo from its platform after learning of the allegations. The company noted that the alleged assault occurred outside an Uber trip.

"While this did not occur on an Uber trip, we are sickened by this report and have banned the driver from the platform," an Uber spokesperson said.

The company also said it is prepared to assist law enforcement with the investigation.