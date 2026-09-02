2 teens charged with attempted murder after bringing guns to planned fist fight in Hialeah, police say

Two 17-year-olds face attempted second-degree murder charges after allegedly bringing guns to a planned fistfight and opening fire during a confrontation in a Hialeah neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Aquabella community, prompting a large police response and an hours-long search.

"All this started because of a fight," said Eddie Rodriguez, executive assistant to the Hialeah police chief. "They wanted to meet at this complex so they could discuss a matter that they said they had at hand. During that confrontation, these two gentlemen pulled out guns."

Officers detained several people Tuesday. That information led to the arrests Wednesday morning.

The search put the Aquabella neighborhood and a nearby school on lockdown while officers worked to determine whether additional suspects or victims were involved.

"We were looking for perhaps other people that were involved in the incident or maybe someone that was injured as a result of the gunfire people were hearing," Rodriguez said.

No injuries were reported, but at least one bullet struck an SUV involved in the confrontation.

"If they didn't hit their target, those bullets continue to travel," Rodriguez said. "What if they had struck an innocent person in the background? Someone who was simply walking home. There is a school nearby. Think of the consequences of that."

Police said the teens are expected to be tried as adults. If convicted, they could face between 15 and 20 years in prison.