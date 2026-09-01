Multiple people detained, 2 vehicles located after a shots fired call in Hialeah, police say

Hialeah Police are investigating a shots-fired call at a residential community on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, officers arrived at the Aquabella community and secured the area, establishing an active perimeter.

Multiple individuals have been detained, and two suspected vehicles have been located, police said.

Investigators are conducting interviews and processing the scene to determine each person's level of involvement, according to police.

The nearby school, West Lake Preparatory Academy, was placed on lockdown as a precaution following the incident, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

No injuries have been reported so far, but police say this is an active and ongoing situation.

Officers are asking families to avoid the immediate area while they continue their investigation

This is a developing situation, and the story will be updated as soon as more information is released.