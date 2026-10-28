Hialeah doctor alarmed, calling for investigation after dead chickens found outside medical office building

A Hialeah doctor is sounding the alarm after six dead chickens were discovered outside his medical office building over the past five days.

Dr. Benedicto Fernandez, a rheumatologist whose practice is located at 2140 W. 68th St. across from Palmetto General Hospital, called the situation a mystery. He's the father of CBS News Miami's Lauren Pastrana and sent the tip about this story after constantly seeing the dead animals.

"Just since last Friday, there were two of them in back," Fernandez said. "On Saturday, I usually come here to feed the poor things, and I went all the way to the back, and there were two of them dead. And then yesterday afternoon, one was actually thrown away, and there was one on the side here that was also dead."

Despite the deaths, more than a half-dozen roosters outside the building appeared unaffected.

Fernandez said there are only two potential explanations for what is occurring.

"There may be two explanations," Fernandez said. "Either this is an infectious process going on which I really can't detect what it is, or poisoning. Those are the only two things."

Fernandez added that he leans toward poisoning and plans to file a report with the Hialeah Police Department, noting that necropsies should be performed on the birds.

"If you are poisoning them, it is animal abuse," Fernandez said. "If it is infectious, you have to attend to the cause because it can spread."

Miami-Dade Animal Services said it had not received any reports regarding the dead chickens. Requests for comment sent to property management were not immediately returned.

Visitors to the medical office building expressed concern and called for a full investigation.

"It could be an illness as well. It should be investigated to clarify," visitor Alvaro Lombana said.

Visitor Noelia Lorio urged authorities to take action.

"It is horrible to think that someone could be poisoning the chickens," Lorio said. "They have to get to the bottom of it. They need to check what is going on and release information."