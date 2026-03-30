Hialeah residents frustrated by truck traffic on residential street near L&W Supply

Bryan Cereijo's home security cameras have been capturing truck traffic on his narrow street for at least the past year.

On March 19, the cameras recorded a truck driver moving a trash can in order to have enough room to leave.

"They're not supposed to use this street as a thruway," Cereijo said.

Last May, his cameras caught a truck making a sharp turn out of the lot, narrowly missing a parked car. That same day, footage shows another truck blocking a driver, forcing the driver to move a trash can again.

"Sometimes I have to go around the block instead of going all the way to 68th—just to get to the highway," Cereijo said.

Cereijo says he'd prefer trucks exit and enter through the gate at the other end of the lot on 20th Avenue. He says he's called the police, but they couldn't help. He filed a complaint with the city's code compliance office last May and says he never heard back. That's when neighbors reached out to CBS News Miami.

"I tried the city; they haven't come. I'm running out of options," he said.

CBS News Miami observed trucks driving past a "No Thru Trucks" sign on March 13 and sent the findings to the City of Hialeah. The city referred us to the police.

Police told us they have addressed separate issues with the lot in the past, and they are now looking into these new complaints.

We contacted the property, L&W Supply, and its parent company. A spokesperson sent CBS News Miami a statement:

"The L&W Supply location in Hialeah has operated in a mixed residential and commercial area for more than 60 years. Over time, the branch has taken steps to help mitigate its impact on nearby neighbors, including installing fencing and adding landscaping and foliage. The company strives to be a good neighbor and is mindful of the importance of ensuring residents have clear and safe access in and out of their homes throughout the day. If the homeowner would like to discuss further, we encourage him to contact the branch directly."

CBS News Miami did contact the branch but was referred back to corporate. When asked if the company could intervene on Cereijo's behalf, a spokesperson again said Cereijo should contact the branch directly.

Cereijo says he has already done so, but those conversations have led nowhere.