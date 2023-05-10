Hialeah police on the lookout for hit-and-run driver

HIALEAH - Hialeah Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver of this blue Honda Accord struck a pedestrian last April and the victim did not survive.

It happened on West Okeechobee Road and 12th Avenue.

The vehicle appears to have front end damage on the passenger side.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.