Two South Florida men charged in Sunrise mail theft after CBS News Miami report leads to tip-offs

Two men from Hialeah have been federally charged with mail theft after surveillance video broadcast by CBS News Miami led to their identification and arrest, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Wilfredo Rivero, 31, and Fernando Bernabe Rodriguez, 28, were captured on surveillance video breaking into mailboxes at the Sunrise Lakes III apartment complex on Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, authorities said. According to federal prosecutors, Rivero was first seen on April 26 using a screwdriver-like tool to pry open a cluster of mailboxes and steal their contents. Clear images from the video reportedly showed him looking directly into the camera.

Rivero returned to the same complex around 10:30 p.m. on April 28, this time with Rodriguez. Both men were seen again opening mailboxes and removing mail.

CBS News Miami video helped identify Sunrise mail theft suspects

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) received several tips after CBS News Miami aired the footage on May 9 as part of an exclusive report. Officials credit the public's response to the broadcast with helping to solve the case.

Rodriguez appeared in federal court Monday. Both men are charged with mail theft, a federal offense.

U.S. Attorney Hayden P. O'Byrne of the Southern District of Florida and Acting Inspector in Charge Bladismir Rojo of USPIS announced the charges. USPIS led the investigation, with support from the Sunrise and Hialeah police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Killoran is prosecuting the case.

The Justice Department said a reward of up to $100,000 had been offered in the case, though it remains unclear if anyone will collect it. Officials also said it's not yet known if the suspects have committed similar crimes elsewhere.