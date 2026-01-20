Hialeah Mayor launches crackdown on businesses with ties to Cuban government

One week ago today, on his very first day as the mayor of Hialeah, Bryan Calvo vowed to crack down on businesses with ties to the Cuban government.

Mayor Calvo says 290 businesses here in Hialeah have already been flagged. And says the city will be taking action because they will not tolerate anyone doing business with a communist regime.

"We will not support as a city with the most Cubans, not only in the United States, the most free Cubans in the world, we would not allow these businesses to continue operating in our backyard and to continue supporting that dictatorship for the past seven years," said Bryan Calvo, Hialeah Mayor.

On Tuesday, outside Hialeah City Hall, Mayor Calvo, joined by other mayors and commissioners, announced CUBAT. That is the city of Hialeah's Cuba business advisory task force.

They will be investigating businesses doing business with Cuba..

"The first focus is on businesses that are exporting and importing products to the island" said Mayor Calvo.

Maria Suarez, a Cuban exile and hialeah resident says she supports what the mayor is doing.

Suarez says for all who left the country more than 60 years ago and are here fighting for Cuba's freedom it is not right that people here are doing business with the communist country.

Mayor Calvo says although they are in the initial stages of the investigation Those businesses that have already been flagged will soon out.

"Over the next few days, they will all be receiving certified letters, informing them that they are on this list " said Mayor Calvo.

Mayor Calvo says ultimately if they prove a certain business does have ties with Cuba Their business license could be revoked or suspended.