Hialeah man charged with negligence after 10-year-old nephew shoots self

MIAMI - A Hialeah man has been charged with negligence after his 10-year-old nephew shot himself with a firearm left in the man's car.

Derrick Spence, 33, was arrested following an incident on Saturday, December 14, after his nephew got a hold of Spence's gun, injuring his left hand.

According to the police report, the child discovered a loaded handgun in the glove compartment of Spence's 2021 Nissan Altima while parked outside a restaurant on East 8th Avenue.

Hialeah police responded to the incident at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after the boy's grandmother transported him to the hospital.

Spence, who has temporary custody of the child, initially told his grandmother the injury occurred when he slammed his hand on the car door. However, the boy later admitted to accidentally shooting himself.

Investigators discovered a bullet hole in the driver's side door of Spence's vehicle and blood inside the car. Spence initially denied knowledge of the injury but later admitted the boy had been left alone in the vehicle while he ordered pizza.

Police recovered the firearm, a spent casing, and other evidence.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence, Spence was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Spence faces one count of felony culpable negligence for failing to secure his firearm, which resulted in serious injury to the child.