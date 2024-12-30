Hialeah man accused of kidnapping young boy

MIAMI - A Hialeah man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a boy from in front of his home.

It happened on Dec. 28, 2024, in the 1300 block of NW 79 Street.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. the six-year-old boy was playing soccer with his 15-year-old brother in front of their residence when the older boy went inside to use the bathroom.

According to police, 56-year-old Jose Reynaldo Martinez-Reyes approached the younger boy and offered to play soccer with him. After befriending him, Martinez-Reyes reportedly lured him away from his home, promising to buy him a toy.

According to police, Martinez-Reyes and the boy walked to a Family Dollar Store at 2151 NW 79 Street. Once inside, he reportedly told the boy he had no money and couldn't buy him anything. They then left.

When the boy's older brother went back outside and saw his sibling was not there, he and an adult family friend began frantically searching for him. The pair located the boy and Martinez-Reyes more than a mile away from the residence, walking along the roadway hand in hand, according to police.

When the boy's brother confronted Martinez-Reyes, he reportedly said the boy was his son and the two began to struggle for control of the child.

Ultimately, the boy's brother was able to grab him and put him in a waiting car. Once the child was safe, the police were called and when they arrived Martinez-Reyes was detained.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Martinez-Reyes had no familial ties to the boy or his family and was a stranger to him. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and interference with custody of a minor.