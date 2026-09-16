Hialeah man charged with molesting 4-year-old girl at Lowe's during kids' workshop, police say

A 65-year-old Hialeah man has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after allegedly touching a 4-year-old girl Saturday afternoon at a Lowe's store.

According to an arrest report, the child and her mother were attending a kids' workshop at the store, located at 1650 SW 37th St., when the mother lost sight of her daughter near a cash register.

The report states the mother called out for her daughter and saw the child running back toward her. Investigators said the mother then saw an older man, identified as Cremades, leaving the store.

Surveillance footage from the store captured Cremades and the child behind a clothing rack, according to the arrest report. Detectives said that when the girl's father arrived at the store, the child told him the suspect had touched her and lifted her skirt.

Cremades appeared in bond court before a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge. Judge Glazer found probable cause for the charges, appointed a public defender, and ordered Cremades to stay away from both the store and the child.

Glazer instructed that Cremades have "no contact with the victim, either directly or indirectly or in writing".

He is being held without bond, faces an immigration hold, and is scheduled for another court hearing Thursday.

CBS News Miami reached out to Lowe's for comment, and they sent the following statement: "Safety is our top priority, and we are doing everything we can to assist local law enforcement."