Two found dead in Hialeah apartment complex; shooter among the deceased, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers

/ CBS Miami

Police say two adults were found dead Thursday afternoon at the Lago Grande apartment complex on the 2500 block of West 67th Place in Hialeah.

Authorities received a call around 2 p.m. from a family member reporting the incident. When officers arrived, they discovered two victims — one believed to be between 30 and 40 years old and the other in their 60s.

Investigators said the case appears to be domestic in nature. Police confirmed the shooter is among the deceased.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

