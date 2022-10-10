Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah Gardens police officer arrested after facing charges of credit card fraud and theft

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Hialeah Gardens police officer is accused of being on the wrong side of the law.

Officer Leonardo Carbo is facing several charges, including credit card fraud and theft.

Police said the 30-year-old went to a pawn shop in Miami in September and pawned his service pistol and AR-15 rifle for a few hundred dollars.

Investigators also said Carbo found his co-worker's lost credit card and told him that he would hold onto it until they could meet again.

But Carbo used it to make $1,500 worth of fraudulent purchases.

He reportedly used it to buy guns at the pawnshop. 

Carbo also made purchases at a Walmart, gas station, and restaurant -- for online shopping and Uber rides. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 4:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.