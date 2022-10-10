Hialeah Gardens police officer arrested after facing charges of credit card fraud and theft

MIAMI - A Hialeah Gardens police officer is accused of being on the wrong side of the law.

Officer Leonardo Carbo is facing several charges, including credit card fraud and theft.

Police said the 30-year-old went to a pawn shop in Miami in September and pawned his service pistol and AR-15 rifle for a few hundred dollars.

Investigators also said Carbo found his co-worker's lost credit card and told him that he would hold onto it until they could meet again.

But Carbo used it to make $1,500 worth of fraudulent purchases.

He reportedly used it to buy guns at the pawnshop.

Carbo also made purchases at a Walmart, gas station, and restaurant -- for online shopping and Uber rides.