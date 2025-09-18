Hialeah cracks down on years of illegal dumping

Miami-Dade teams up with Hialeah to crack down on illegal dumping

Miami-Dade teams up with Hialeah to crack down on illegal dumping

Illegal dumping has long plagued the city of Hialeah and business owners say they have had enough.

"This has been going on for years, nothing new to us. But what do you think about that? We can't do anything about that. What do you think of people just coming here and dumping their garbage here? That is City of Hialeah, they have control of that. Every time we call the police, by the time they come here they're already gone," said Brem Rembersad, a business owner.

Officials step in to address persistent trash in industrial areas

Now, the city is taking action.

"I will not tolerate tolerated, and I am taking action," said Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves of Hialeah.

Hialeah, along with Hialeah Gardens and Miami-Dade County, has joined forces to combat illegal dumping in the Progresso annex near NW 107th Avenue and 104th Street, an industrial area where trash has accumulated for years.

Piles of furniture, tires and trash pose environmental concerns

The piles of garbage in the area include furniture, plastic, glass, and tires, which officials are working to remove.

"There's a big problem here, right? Si bien grande," said Ariel Lopez with Hialeah Gardens, noting the extent of the garbage.

Rembersad called the illegal dumping an eyesore.

Mayor vows strict enforcement and criminal penalties for dumping

"I can tell you that as mayor I will not be tolerating the illegal dumps. I wanna keep Hialeah beautiful," Garcia-Roves said.

Officials emphasized that dumping on either private or public property is a crime. Police will enforce the law, and violators risk arrest.