Hialeah couple in 70s hospitalized after domestic stabbing and crash, police say

A man and woman in their 70s were hospitalized Tuesday after a domestic dispute inside a moving vehicle escalated into a stabbing and subsequent crash, according to the Hialeah Police Department.

Dispute turned violent

Preliminary information shows the pair were involved in a verbal argument when the man stabbed the woman, causing the vehicle to crash, police said. The man then stabbed himself.

Investigation ongoing

Both individuals were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said detectives determined the case to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

No additional details were immediately available.