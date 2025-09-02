Watch CBS News
Hialeah couple in 70s hospitalized after domestic stabbing and crash, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A man and woman in their 70s were hospitalized Tuesday after a domestic dispute inside a moving vehicle escalated into a stabbing and subsequent crash, according to the Hialeah Police Department.

Dispute turned violent

Preliminary information shows the pair were involved in a verbal argument when the man stabbed the woman, causing the vehicle to crash, police said. The man then stabbed himself.

Investigation ongoing

Both individuals were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said detectives determined the case to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

No additional details were immediately available.

